Congress workers attack BJP MLA’s car in Chincholi, 29 people arrested

Around 40 members stopped the legislator’s vehicle and pelted stones at his car, while raising slogans in favour of Congress candidate Subhash Rathod.

April 16, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Around 40 members launched an attack on Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav’s car by pelting stones and raising slogans in favour of Congress candidate Subhash Rathod.

A large number of police personnel, including a Central Reserve Police Force team, rushed to Chandankera village in Chincholi taluk late on Saturday night, after a group of people, said to be Congress workers, attacked the vehicle of Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav and his party workers, leaving some people injured.

Around 40 members stopped the legislator’s vehicle during his campaign visit to Chandankera village and launched an attack on his car by pelting stones and raising slogans in favour of Congress candidate Subhash Rathod.

They shattered the glass panes of the vehicle and injured the MLA’s supporters.

Following the attack, the supporters of Mr. Jadhav sat in protest and demanded the arrest of miscreants as well as Congress candidate Mr. Rathod. As news spread, the MLA’s supporters started gathering in large numbers.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant reached the Chandankera village at midnight to bring the situation under control. The CRPF was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

The attack shattered the glass panes of the vehicle and injured the MLA’s supporters.

MP-MLA brothers question security of people

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav also reached the spot and urged Ms. Pant to arrest the miscreants immediately. Twenty-nine people allegedly indulged in stone pelting were arrested in the midnight.

The incident prompted MP Umesh Jadhav and MLA Avinash Jadhav to raise questions about the security of common people in the constituency. “If a legislator’s car is attacked in this manner, think about the security of the common people,” they urged.

Mr. Jadhav’s supporters blamed Congress candidate Mr. Rathod for “instigating” his party workers to disrupt peace in the constituency.

Top News Today

