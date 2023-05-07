ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will stop Central programmes in Karnataka if it wins poll battle, says Nadda

May 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Stressing the need for having a “double-engine government” for the development of Karnataka, BJP national president J.P. Nadda warned that the Union government’s development and welfare programme will be stopped if Congress comes to power in the State.

“If Siddaramaiah government comes to power, it will halt the work. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be stopped. You won’t get houses under PM Awas Yojana. Road repairing work will be stopped and there will be no question of laying new roads,” Mr. Nadda said in his public address at Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district after holding a roadshow to seek votes for BJP candidate G. Karunakar Reddy on Sunday.

Referring to the State government’s recent decisions to increase reservations to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and scrap the 4% reservations meant for Muslims and distribute 2% each to Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Mr. Nadda said that the Siddaramaiah government would roll back the decisions.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah says that he would take back the increased reservations to SCs, STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats. He is not for giving anything but for taking back,” Mr. Nadda said.

Lok Sabha member G.M. Siddesh, party candidate G. Karunakar Reddy and other party leaders were present.

