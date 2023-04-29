Congress will reverse BJP’s policy decisions if elected to power, says Amit Shah

April 29, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, April 29, that if the Congress is voted to power there will be a “reverse gear” government in Karnataka.

Addressing an election rally of the BJP at Katpady, near Udupi, he said that the Congress will reverse all the prominent policy decisions of the BJP government. It will include legislations on anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion (Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and Karnataka Right to Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022); scrapping of 4% reservation extended to Muslims, increasing reservation to Lingayats and Vokkagligas by 2% and increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by 2% and 4%, respectively.

Referring to the statement of State Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar that the Congress will restore the 4% reservation to Muslims if elected to power, Mr. Shah asked: “Make it clear how will reduce?”

Mr. Shah said that if the Congress returns to power the activities of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) will thrive in the State. Mr. Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, said that if the Congress is elected to power “all-time high corruption, parivarvad, appeasement and unsafe society are guaranteed.” The Congress continues to be in appeasement politics, he alleged.

He said that the “guarantees” of the Congress failed to impress the people (voters before Assembly elections) in Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the election tour of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka he said: “They are on electoral tourism.”

Repeatedly calling the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B team of the Congress, he reiterated that voting for the Janata Dal (Secular) meant voting for the Congress.

He said that Narendra Modi will continue as the Prime Minister even after 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Home Minister said that the State and society will be safe under the BJP rule.

Later Mr. Shah conducted a road show at Byndoor and addressing a public meeting there.