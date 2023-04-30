HamberMenu
Congress will increase honourarium to ASHAs, anganwadi and midday meal workers, says Priyanka Gandhi

April 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi at a rally to campaign for party nominee Anjali Nimbalkar in Khanapur on Sunday.

The Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi at a rally to campaign for party nominee Anjali Nimbalkar in Khanapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The Congress will increase the honourarium to Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi, and midday meal workers by significant amounts, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader, said in Khanapur on Sunday. She was speaking at a rally to campaign for party candidate Anjali Nimbalkar.

“Our party has decided to increase the honourarium to ₹15,000 for anganwadi workers, ₹10,000 for mini anganwadi workers, ₹8,000 for ASHAs, and ₹5,000 for midday meal workers,” she said. “Anganwadi workers will get ₹3 lakh and mini anganwadi workers will get ₹2 lakh after retirement. Such amounts will go to their families in the case of death,” she said.

Workers of the Congress explained that by mini anganwadi worker, Ms. Gandhi meant anganwadi assistants.

“ASHAs have been working tirelessly with women in the villages. They are out on the streets, day and night to provide healthcare facilities for women. We have all seen how they have taken great risks while working during the pandemic. We need to recognise their efforts,” she said.

Ms. Gandhi did not term it another of the Congress’ guarantees. But the Congress district unit shared images of the leader with the announcement and tagged it as a Congress guarantee. They said that the anganwadi workers would get ₹15,000 up from the present ₹11,5000, anganwadi assistants would get ₹10,000 up from the ₹7,500, ASHAs will get ₹8,000 up from ₹5,000 now, and midday meal workers will get ₹5,000 up from ₹3,700 now. “This is our Congress guarantee to these workers,” they said.

