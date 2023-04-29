April 29, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party’s victory in the Assembly elections in Karnataka will create an awakening in the entire country against the BJP government’s alleged efforts to distort the Indian Constitution and shake its democracy.

Addressing an election meeting at Malavalli in Mandya district on April 29, Mr Kharge accused the ruling party of sending people to jail for speaking the truth while letting loose Central agencies, like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax, against people who are supportive of progressive ideas.

He claimed that the speeches by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and himself in the Rajya Sabha had been removed by the BJP government as they dared to ask questions about the huge rise in the wealth of one individual in a short span of two-and-a-half years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

Mr Kharge alleged that Mr Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha to silence his voice. In contrast, the Congress president cited the example of BJP MP from Gujarat Narayan Kachchadia, who was not disqualified even after a court sentenced him to 3 years in prison for assaulting a Dalit doctor. “He contested the elections again in 2019, and won.”

Mr Gandhi was disqualified by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha the same day of the verdict, and was told to vacate the government accommodation provided to him. His electricity connection, water pipeline and telephone lines were disconnected, Mr Kharge said while claiming that Mr Gandhi vacated the government accommodation and is staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

He accused the BJP of practicing discrimination in democracy, and warned the public that they too may face a similar fate. “The same situation may come to you. So, you should support the Congress for your well-being,” he said while calling upon the people to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in Malavalli (reserved) Assembly segment P.M. Narendraswamy.

Earlier, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said the Congress party, after its failure to win even a single seat in Mandya district in the 2018 Assembly elections, managed to win not only the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates’ constituency (Madhu Made Gowda), but also from the local authorities’ constituency (Dinesh Gooligowda).

Also, about 20 leaders from the JD(S), including its MLAs, had quit the party and joined the Congress, giving a glimpse of the internal situation in that party, Mr Shivakumar said.

The BJP, which has been ruling the State for the last three years, had not brought about any change, he said adding that several leaders from the BJP, including a former Chief Minister and former Deputy Chief Minister, had joined the Congress. “People want change,” he said while seeking votes for Mr Narendraswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT