Congress ‘trying to lock up Lord Hanuman’: Modi

May 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU/KALABURAGI

The Congress’ poll manifesto, which mentions “firm action” including ban of organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, has ruffled the feathers of the ruling BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself leading the attack.

Mr. Modi, who was in Hospet to address poll conventions, on Tuesday remarked that the Congress had decided to “lock up Lord Hanuman, just as it had locked up Lord Sri Rama earlier.”

“I am here in this holy land of Hanuman. For me, it is the biggest fortune to pay my obeisance to the holy place of Hanuman. But it is unfortunate that when I came here to pay my obeisance to the land of Hanuman, the Congress has decided in its manifesto to lock up Bajarangbali. Earlier, they [Congress] had locked up Lord Sri Ram. Now, they have vowed to lock up those who chant Jai Bajarangbali,” Mr. Modi said.

The Congress manifesto states: “The Congress party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations.”

The BJP leaders seemed particularly miffed over the Congress comparing Bajrang Dal with the PFI and has decided to make it an election issue.

‘Devotees of Hanuman’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Bajrang Dal’s activists are devotees of Hanuman. The Congress is saying that it will ban them. If all the devotees of Lord Hanuman revolt, then the Congress will be removed from the country itself.”

He further said: “The Bajrang Dal is working towards strengthening our religion, history, and cultural heritage. The Congress has put such an organisation along with PFI which is indulging in anti-national activities and terrorism. The Prime Minister has already banned PFI.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Party Election Management Committee convenor Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress of preparing the manifesto to “appease Muslims”.

‘Pressure from PFI’

Assam Chief Minister Himanth Bishwa Sharma, who too is campaigning in Karnataka for the BJP, alleged that the Congress had included the issue on banning Bajrang Dal in its manifesto due to the “pressure from the PFI”.