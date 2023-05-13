Congress to meet on May 14 to discuss next step

May 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated May 14, 2023 12:18 am IST - Bengaluru

A meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the Congress will meet in Bengaluru on May 14 at 5.30 p.m.

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been convened to discuss the next course of formation of the government, said sources in the party.

During the meeting, the leaders are also expected to elicit views of newly elected MLAs on the chief ministerial candidate, which is a key question the party has to wrestle with.

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party’s victory has brought new energy among the cadre and south India has become “BJP mukt now.”

Senior leaders such as Mr. Kharge, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others held a joint press conference at the party office and celebrated the victory.

They also congratulated the winners and called it a victory of the collective leadership of the party. Mr. Kharge said they would have been in the same position as 2018 if they were not united.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said it is a victory of democracy, Kannadigas and Karnataka, and congratulated the people of the State for voting the party to power.

On the party’s victory, Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, united the people of Karnataka & spread the idea of peace & harmony - an important factor that put our party in the path of victory”.

At the party office, Congress workers burst crackers and celebrated boisterously.