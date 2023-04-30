Congress tenure led by Siddaramaiah bogged down by corruption, scams, says J.P. Nadda

April 30, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday that former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has no right to level charges of corruption against the BJP government in the State as during his five-year tenure (2013-2018) Karnataka was bogged down by corruption and scams.

Addressing an election rally of the party at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Nadda said that the Malaprabha canal scam, police recruitment scam, Arkavathi scam, BBMP scam, steel flyover scam and Slum Development Board scam dominated the five-year rule of the Congress in the State. “How can he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) speak on corruption now,” he asked.

On the other hand, the State chief of the Congress D.K. Shivakumar is out on bail in a CBI case, he said.

Mr. Nadda said that the Congress government, led by Mr. Siddaramaiah, released 1,700 activists of (now banned) Popular Front of India (PFI).“Why do you have so much love and attachment towards PFI. What is the relation between Siddaramaiah and PFI ?,” he asked.

Repeatedly stressing on the need to have a double engine government for progress, he said that the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government (2013) had sent only the names of 17 farmers to avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. But after B.S. Yediyurappa took over as the Chief Minister 54 lakh farmers from Karnataka got its benefits.

‘Policy paralysis’

Mr. Nadda said that the 10-year UPA government at the Centre headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh suffered from “policy paralysis.” The “vikas” of India got a boost after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, he said.

The BJP president said that the Union government led by Mr. Modi has sanctioned ₹1 lakh crore for highway development in Karnataka. The State is in the forefront in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the BJP candidate for Sullia Bhagirathi Murulya were present.

Earlier, Mr. Nadda conducted a roadshow at Saligrama in Udupi district.

Speaking on the occasion he said that a helicopter manufacturing unit coming up at Tumakuru will produce 67% of the requirement of Defence Forces. It will provide employment to many.

He said that many Congress leaders are out on bail and are not together in jail. The BJP candidate for Kundapura Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welare Kota Srinivas Poojary were with him.