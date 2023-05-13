Congress snatches three seats from BJP in coastal Karnataka

May 13, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ruling BJP which went to the polls in coastal Karnataka by highlighting ‘development’ and ‘benefits of the double-engine government’ and relegating ‘Hindutva’ lost three seats which was snatched by the Congress this time.

Of the 19 Assembly seats in the three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, the BJP won 13 seats leaving six to the Congress. In the 2018 election, the BJP had won 16 seats, leaving three to the Congress. Later, it snatched one more seat (Yellapura in Uttara Kannada) from the Congress in the 2019 by-election, increasing its tally to 17.

The BJP suffered the setback in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada where it lost two seats and one seat, respectively. Of six seats in Uttara Kannada, it bagged only two seats (Yellapur and Kumta) leaving four seats (Haliyal, Sirsi, Karwar and Bhatkal) to the Congress. In Dakshina Kannada, it could bag six (Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru City North, Moodbdiri, Bantwal, Sullia and Belthangady) of eight seats leaving the other two (Puttur and Mangaluru) to the Congress. However in Udupi, the BJP swept all the five seats for the second consecutive time holding its sway over the district.

Novices

Of its 17 incumbent MLAs, the BJP changed six by fielding novices for the May 10 election. It had fielded one more novice, taking the tally to seven. Of them, leaving the two (Puttur and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada), the other five candidates (Sullia in Dakshina Kannada; Kaup, Udupi, Kundapura and Baindoor in Udupi district) won this election.

On the other hand, the Congress had fielded eight novices, including Nivedith Alva, son of former Union Minister and former Governor Margaret Alva, from Kumta in Uttara Kannada, who lost the election. Of the remaining seven, except its candidate Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, other six novices (Sullia, Belthangady, Mangaluru City North, Karkala, Udupi, Kundapura) lost the election. Mr. Rai had switched over from the BJP to the Congress just ahead of the announcement of elections. Earlier, he was the close confidant of the former BJP Chief Minister and former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

The BJP candidate from Sullia, Bhagirathi Murulya, who brought the seventh consecutive victory for her party in Sullia becomes the first Dalit woman from Coastal Karnataka to enter the Legislative Assembly.

Among the prominent losers include Speaker and six-time BJP MLA Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri from Sirsi, former Urban Development Minister and the Congress candidate from Kaup constituency in Udupi district Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Transport and Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai of the Congress who contested the election from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada for the ninth time. In Baindoor in Udupi district, senior Congress candidate B. Gopal Poojary who contested the election for the eighth consecutive time lost.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande who contested from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada for the tenth time and former Congress Minister U.T. Khader who contested for the fifth consecutive time from Mangaluru made it to the Assembly. Labour Minister A. Shivarama Hebbar, who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2019, won the election in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada.

The BJP faced a humiliating defeat in Puttur where an activist of the Sangh Parivar, Arun Kumar Puthila, who was an aspirant for the BJP ticket contested as an Independent and emerged as the runner up pushing the BJP to the third position.

The Congress announcing a separate charter for the development of coastal Karnataka appears to have not benefitted the party much as it could win only three more seats in the region this time. The highlight of the charter included reconstituting the Coastal Development Authority as a statutory body with an annual budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore to create employment and investment opportunities, promoting Mangaluru as the next hub of the IT and garment industries, and the creation of the ‘Narayana Guru Development Board’ with an annual outlay of ₹250 crore for rehabilitating those involved in preparing liquor and shendi (a drink extracted from the sap of the eechalu palm tree). Similarly, the Bunts Development Board — Bunts are a prominent community and a political force in the region — with an annual outlay of ₹250 crore has been promised. Every fisheries worker from the Mogaveera community — who are in large number and have a say in the voting — has been assured of ₹10 lakh insurance cover, while ₹1 lakh interest-free loan has been assured for fisherwomen, among other things.

On the other hand, the Congress mentioning banning the Bajrang Dal appears to have not made much impact on the Congress in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada where the Congress gained seats.

Unlike in the last Assembly election, this time, the BJP did not project itself as the custodian of Hindutva as it could do little to protect its own foot soldiers as the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, in the Parliamentary constituency of Nalin Kumar Kateel, who heads the Karnataka unit of the BJP, on July 26, 2022, marred the image of the party. In addition, the death of 18-year-old Paresh Mesta in Honnavar (Uttara Kannada) in December 2017 (under the Congress regime) which the BJP projected as a ‘communal murder’ to target the Siddaramaiah-led government was revealed as an accidental death by the CBI in 2022 which filed a closure report on the case. Hence, the BJP appears to have relegated from speaking on ‘Hindutva’ to avoid the embarrassment.

On the other hand, having a double-engine government, the BJP was not in a position to target any others as not the protectors of Hindutva to use it as an election agenda.