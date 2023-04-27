April 27, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Congress leaders petitioned the police against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly saying that ‘if the Indian National Congress wins the upcoming elections, then the entire state of Karnataka will be afflicted with communal riots’, and thereby attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the State.

The Congress leaders requested that ‘an urgent and immediate FIR be lodged against Mr Amit Shah and the other individuals for committing offences’.

In the complaint to the High Ground police in Bengaluru on April 27, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former KPCC president G. Parameshwara accused BJP leaders of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between groups and classes, at a rally in Vijayapura and other locations in Karnataka on April 25.

They alleged that BJP leaders made ‘deliberate false statements, threatening electors to vote in favour of BJP, and maligning the opposition Congress by attributing completely false motive to Congress and its leadership, and committing serious offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, 1951, which may be revealed during investigation’.

The Congress leaders accused Mr Shah of raising several false and communal allegations against the Congress and its senior leaders with the clear intent of disrupting communal harmony in Karnataka.

The Congress petition accused Mr Shah of claiming that ‘former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had released all PFI workers who had earlier been kept in custody, and it was the BJP government that later had to locate and jail them again. The Indian National Congress has given an election promise that if it is elected to form the government in Karnataka, then it shall lift the ban on PFI’.

Complaint against Housing Minister V. Somanna for offering bribe to rival candidate in Varuna

The other complaint is against Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is the BJP candidate in Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies. He is accused of trying to influence the legislative Assembly elections and offering a bribe to Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Aluru Mallu, a candidate of the JD(S) party in Varuna constituency.

“Reports even suggest that Mr Mallikarjuna Swamy was offered a bribe of ₹50 lakh in cash and promise of a government vehicle in return for withdrawing his candidature from the legislative Assembly elections,” according to the complaint lodged in High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

“Mr Somanna and his associates have committed offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for bribery (Section 171B, 171E) and undue influence at elections (Sections 171C, 171F)”, the Congress leader claimed and demanded an FIR against Mr Somanna.

