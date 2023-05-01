Congress raising issues of regional identity as “levels of assault” by BJP on these rising: Krishna Byre Gowda

May 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Questions of regional identity, language and culture have been foregrounded in a big way by the Congress in its election campaign in Karnataka, a move, says senior party leader Krishna Byre Gowda, which was necessitated by rising “levels of assault” on regional concerns by the BJP.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gowda, who was Agriculture Minister in the erstwhile Siddaramaiah government and is in the poll fray from Byatarayanapura constituency, said: “These issues have become more pronounced and more necessary under the BJP regime because prior to this there wasn’t such a level of assault on regional identity, culture and language. Now the attempted imposition of Hindi using the government machinery has become more pronounced, hence we have to speak up for diversity, for all cultures and language, and we demand respect for every one of them,” he said.

“It is also necessary in the face of financial injustice to States, especially more progressive States like Karnataka. It is very pronounced under BJP. We might have had our grievances in the past but now financial loss to States like Karnataka is so much that we can’t keep quiet about it. There are many Union public sector undertakings in Karnataka and we saw their identities go, like Vijaya Bank, State Bank of Mysore and now if we have to lose a farmers’ organisation like the milk federation [Nandini], which will severely jolt the interests of farmers, the situation created has forced us to be more assertive on issues of regional identity and interests. If BJP had followed a more federal, diverse approach, these issues would not have come to the forefront. They basically caused the provocation for these issues to be foregrounded,” he added.

On being asked about the general perception that the BJP has dialled down on issues like hijab, halal meat etc., he said that it could be because of pushback from Kannadigas. “They have milked this polarisation to its maximum utility, and they probably realised that beyond a certain point, Kannadigas react adversely to pushing this too far. Relentlessly pushing the same polarising agenda was getting a negative reaction from the people. So, closer to the election, caste and other issues are being looked at but by this time the damage, primarily due to maladministration and corruption levels, has been done, and no other kind of messaging is gaining traction,” he said.

He added that even the recently announced caste reservations have boomeranged on the BJP. “Even the caste reservations that they tried to play with have boomeranged in a way, with the same government going to the Supreme Court not even bothering to defend their decision, in the three times they have appeared before it. I now seriously doubt whether the Backward Classes Commission has even recommended an enhancement, and I demand that the government make the recommendations open or place it before the Supreme Court. The government looks like it has done some sort of trickery, and people can see through it,” he said.

Mr. Gowda also asserted that while the BJP was trying to gain traction in Southern Karnataka and may see an uptick in their vote share, it was unlikely to hurt the Congress. “BJP’s collective vote share may go up, but it won’t convert to seats. In fact, this growth will help the Congress as new votes that the BJP picks up will not be Congress votes, they will be non-Congress [Janata Dal (Secular)] votes,” he said.