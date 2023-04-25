Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge challenges PM Narendra Modi to address allegation of 40% commission government in Karnataka

April 25, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated April 26, 2023 09:33 am IST - MANGALURU

All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged 40% commission sought by the BJP administration in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on April 25 during his two-day coastal Karnataka tour, Mr. Kharge said the two would have bombarded social media with statements if such allegations were against opposition parties. Since the allegations are against their party, with complaints against the BJP government in Karnataka by many prominent persons, some of whom wrote even to the President, the two have maintained silence.

Citing Mr. Modi’s statement — Na khaoonga, khane bhi nahin doonga, Mr Kharge questioned the PM’s support for alleged corrupt practices in Karnataka.

On the other hand, the common man is distraught with ever-increasing prices of essential commodities because of which his life has become miserable ever since Mr. Modi took over the administration in 2014. Prices of all essential commodities have increased manifold while people’s income has dwindled, he said.

Because of these two major factors, the electorate in Karnataka has decided to vote out one of the two engines of the ‘double engine’ government, Mr. Kharge said while urging the voters to bring Congress to power by electing at least 150 of its legislators. “If we do not have strong numbers, BJP would use money and muscle power, including enforcement agencies, to hijack our legislators and form its own government,” the political veteran said.

Why BJP won’t fill 2.6 lakh government vacancies in Karnataka

Let alone create new jobs, the Karnataka government has not filled over 2.6 lakh vacancies in various departments that could have provided jobs to the youth, he alleged. “BJP won’t do this, because the jobs will not go to BJP’s supporters. Instead, the jobs will go to SC/ST and backward classes people,” he said. The Central government too, has failed to address the unemployment issue wherein over three crore youth across India are jobless, he added.

Mr. Modi chides Congress saying the party had not done anything in the last seven decades. “I challenge him to come out with his achievements in the last nine years,” Mr. Kharge said, adding Congress is responsible for the present growth of the country.

Participants included former Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and U.T. Khader.