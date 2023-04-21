ADVERTISEMENT

Congress poised to win polls, says B.K. Chandrashekar

April 21, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader B.K. Chandrashekar has said the party was poised to win the Assembly polls in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said people were reeling under rise in prices of essential commodities, unemployment, and rise in LPG, petrol and diesel prices and its impact would be felt in the polls.

Citing an unpublished survey by his students, Prof. Chandrashekar said these were real issues which the BJP was not addressing and hence people in rural areas were disenchanted with it. People in the IT sector were being laid off and thousands of technically qualified people were leaving the country. The response from the public was an indicator that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sway on the populace was ebbing.

Prof. Chandrashekar bemoaned that environmental issues were being ignored by politicians cutting across party lines and it would spell disaster. The Western Ghats was in peril and the government had refused to implement the Kasturirangan report on declaring eco-sensitive areas. He questioned the need for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line though there were multiple committees and reports against the project.

Referring to the remarks of the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapa Mallik on Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers were killed and the Centre was accused of not providing flight facility for transporting the soldiers resulting in the tragedy, Prof. Chandrashekar said BJP and Prime Minister Modi were answerable and could not evade a discussion on the issue.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh was present.

