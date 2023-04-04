Karnataka Assembly elections | Congress panel meets to select candidates for 100 segments

April 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress on Tuesday held its meeting in New Delhi to pick candidates for 100 constituencies in the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The party had already announced the first list of candidates for 124 constituencies. The second list is likely to be out on April 6, sources said.

The CEC meeting chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, and attended by senior leaders from Karnataka held deliberations on candidates recommended by the party’s screening committee chairman Mohan Prakash. The Congress is expected to release its second list of candidates before its leader Rahul Gandhi visits Kolar on April 9.

Among those present at the meeting were AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Council B.K. Hariprasad, and former KPCC president G. Parameshwara.