Congress’ Nivedith Alva, Ashok Kumar Rai file nominations

April 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nivedith Alva, son of senior Congress leader Margaret Alva, (Kumta), Ashok Kumar Rai of the Congress (Puttur) and Shafi Bellare of the Social Democratic Party of India (Puttur) who is an accused in the BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar murder case, were among those who filed their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections, from coastal Karnataka, on Wednesday, April 19.

Leaders of SDPI filed nomination papers on behalf of their candidate from Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada as he is in jail. Shafi Bellare is accused number 9 in last year’s murder case which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Earlier, the SDPI had fielded him as its candidate for the December 10, 2021 elections to the Legislative Council from the local authorities constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which he had lost. The party had contested this election for the first time.

Mr. Rai who had identified himself with the BJP earlier, had switched over to the Congress just ahead of the announcement of elections expecting the Congress ticket. Though former Puttur MLA Shakuntala T. Shetty was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Puttur, the party denied her the ticket. Mr. Rai is an entrepreneur and a patron of Kambala (slush track buffalo race). He is a novice to the Congress.

Mr. Alva was the chairperson of Karnataka Coastal Development Authority in 2014 when the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah was in power. His mother Margaret Alva, who was the former Governor and former Union minister, was with the son when he submitted his papers to the Returning Officer of Kumta.

Addressing party workers before filing his papers, Mr. Avla said that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had fulfilled 158 of 165 assurances given to voters. The BJP government could not implement even 50 of 600 promises, he alleged.