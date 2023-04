Congress names 40 star campaigners

April 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 40 star campaigners for party candidates in the Assembly elections.

The prominent leaders are AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC former presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general Secretary Priyanka Vadra, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah, M. Veerappa Moily, Jagadish Shettar, actors Umashree, Ramya (Divya Spandana), and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, said a release.

