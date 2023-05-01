May 01, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Arsikere in Hassan district on May 1, Rahul Gandhi asked why the BJP’s star campaigner does not speak about Karnataka in his campaign speeches. “Everybody, including children, in the State knows about the allegations of 40% commission against the State Government. Prime Minister must have been aware of the allegations. But he does not talk,” he said.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi asked the PM what action has he taken with regard to corruption. “Why does he not talk about Karnataka in his speeches? What has he done for Karnataka? Did he respond when the State was affected by floods? Did he intervene when there was violence on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border?”

He also asked why the PM does not mention the names of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa or the present CM Basavaraj Bommai in his speeches. “Whenever I make a speech, I normally take the names of other leaders of the party, including former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. Why does Modi not respect his own party’s leaders?”

Congress promises to increase support price for milk producers from ₹5 to ₹7 per litre

Stating that the Congress party has prepared a path of progress for Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi wanted to know what Modi’s plan is for the State.

Reiterating the party’s promises to the people of Karnataka, he said the Congress would increase the support price for milk producers from ₹5 to ₹7 per litre. In the next five years, the party would spend ₹1.5 lakh crores for the welfare of farmers.

He appealed to the people to ensure the party wins 150 seats in the elections. “If we don’t get 150 seats, the BJP will make efforts to purchase MLAs and topple the government. Later, they will increase the commission from 40% to 60%.”

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Congress candidate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda were among those who attended the election meeting.

