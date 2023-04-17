Congress leaders visit temples before filing their nomination papers

April 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Three Congress leaders Priyank Kharge, Ajay Singh and Sharanprakash Patil filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in their respective constituencies on Monday.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge along with party workers offered prayers at the famous Nagavi Yellamma Temple and at the Hazrat Chita Shah Wali Dargah in Chittapur, before filing his nomination papers.

A three-time legislator and former Minister Sharanprakash Patil came to file his nomination papers in a rally of his supporters and party workers.

Prior to filing nomination papers, Dr. Patil visited the Kottala Basaveshwara Temple in Sedam town and offered special puja.

Dr. Singh too paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the Hanuman Temple in his home town Nelogi in Jewargi taluk, before filing his nomination papers.

It is said that the famous Hanuman Temple at Nelogi village has always proved to be lucky for Dr. Singh and his family. His father and former Chief Minister Late N. Dharam Singh had also visited this temple and offered special puja before filing his nomination papers every time.

Dr. Singh’s mother Prabhavathi Dharam Singh and his supporters accompanied him while he filed the nomination papers.

