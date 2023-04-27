Congress leader writes letter in blood in response to Yediyurappa’s statement on Jagadish Shettar

April 27, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Hubballi

A day after the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar will not win the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency this time, a Congress leader has declared in a letter written in his own blood that Mr. Shettar will win.

Stating that Mr. Shettar will not win the elections, Mr. Yediyurappa had said that he will give it in writing in his own blood.

In a sharp response, Manjunath Yentruvi, Congress leader and president of the Taluk Youth unit of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, has written a letter in his own blood, declaring that Mr. Shettar will win.

Yentruvi, who is also the party’s general secretary of the Dharwad district youth unit, is confident that the community will stand firmly behind Mr. Shettar and that he will win with a record margin.

He has said that that the BJP will have to pay for its betrayal and for forcing Mr. Shettar to quit the party.

During a meeting of Veerashaiva Lingayat in Hubballi, Mr. Yediyurappa had requested them not to vote for Mr. Shettar, accusing him of betraying the BJP.