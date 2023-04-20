Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni moves HC seeking permission to enter Dharwad district

April 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who is contesting from Dharwad Assembly constituency, has moved the High Court seeking permission to enter Dharwad district for 50 days to campaign for the elections.

Mr. Kulkarni, who is accused in the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another case registered for allegedly threatening the witnesses in the murder, was barred from entering Dharwad district by the apex court in 2021 while granting him bail in the murder case.

He has now moved the High Court as the Special Court of Sessions to deal with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs in Karnataka on April 18, 2023, declined to relax the condition of barring him to enter Dharwad district.

Justice K. Natarajan, before whom Mr. Kulkarni’s petition came up for hearing, ordered issue of notice to the CBI and adjourned further hearing till April 21.