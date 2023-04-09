HamberMenu
Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joins the BJP

April 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Nagaraj Chabbi

Nagaraj Chabbi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Nagaraj Chabbi, former MLC and District Congress Committee office-bearer, joined the BJP in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was upset after the Congress leadership rejected his application for the Kalghatgi Assembly seat. The Congress has nominated Santosh Lad, former Minister, for that seat.

Mr. Chabbi held a meeting of his supporters in Hubballi on Sunday. His followers asked him to fight polls from another party or as an independent from Kalghatgi. In the meeting, he announced that he will resign from the primary membership of the Congress. He sent a letter to the Congress high command and said that he was pained by the party’s decision.

In a few hours of his resignation, Mr. Chabbi joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Minister Govind Karjol.

Meanwhile, sources in the party said that he is likely to be made the BJP candidate against Mr. Lad.

