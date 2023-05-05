HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa defends party’s poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal, PFI

“Anjaneya will curse those misused his name, but bless us, the true devotees”, says Madhu Bangarappa

May 05, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Shivamogga:

G T Sathish
Madhu Bangarappa with KPCC president D.K. Shivkumar in Bengaluru. File photo

Madhu Bangarappa with KPCC president D.K. Shivkumar in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa, who is also vice president of the manifesto committee, has defended the party’s promise of banning organisations including Bajrang Dal and PFI, that ‘violate the basic principles of constitution.’

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Madhu Bangarappa said he would stand by every word of the manifesto and it would not affect the party’s prospects in any way. “I am also a devotee of Anjaneya. I started my campaign only after offering my prayers to Anjaneya. The Lord Anjaneya will curse the people who misused his name. And, we will be blessed by Anjaneya”, he said.

Also read: Modi chants ‘Bajrang Bali ki jai’; Congress says don’t equate Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman

He maintained that the manifesto committee deliberately mentioned the names of organisations to make the party’s intention clear. “The BJP people always try to play on people’s emotions. However, this time it will not work. People will vote us for the promises we have made in the manifesto”, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / political campaigns

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.