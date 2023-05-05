Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa defends party’s poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal, PFI

May 05, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Shivamogga:

Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa, who is also vice president of the manifesto committee, has defended the party’s promise of banning organisations including Bajrang Dal and PFI, that ‘violate the basic principles of constitution.’

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Madhu Bangarappa said he would stand by every word of the manifesto and it would not affect the party’s prospects in any way. “I am also a devotee of Anjaneya. I started my campaign only after offering my prayers to Anjaneya. The Lord Anjaneya will curse the people who misused his name. And, we will be blessed by Anjaneya”, he said.

He maintained that the manifesto committee deliberately mentioned the names of organisations to make the party’s intention clear. “The BJP people always try to play on people’s emotions. However, this time it will not work. People will vote us for the promises we have made in the manifesto”, he said.