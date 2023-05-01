Congress is desperate, scared of losing in Varuna: CM

May 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused the Congress of creating trouble in Varuna out of fear of losing the polls on seeing the growing popularity of the BJP in the constituency.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister V. Somanna are locked in a keen tussle in the high-profile constituency.

“The Congress’ vote bank is slipping in Varuna. Therefore, the party is engaged in various means to win the elections. However, it will boomerang the Congress which was creating trouble out of desperation,” he told reporters at the Mysuru airport.

Mr. Bommai claimed that the BJP has made rapid strides and is confident of winning in Varuna. “The party’s progress is clearly visible now in Varuna. The Congress cannot scare people, creating trouble. They were the old ploys the Congress party was employing but times have changed now. People are fully aware of the party’s tricks,” he charged.

Accusing the Congress of “copying” the BJP’s projects, Mr. Bommai claimed that one of the polls’ guarantees of what the Congress has promised is actually announced in his budget where free travel in buses was announced for the students and elderly women. “The free electricity promise is also not new since a similar one was introduced by the BJP government.”

Asked whether the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central leaders will boost the BJP’s chances of winning the polls, he said, “Of course yes. The kind of response yesterday’s roadshow of Mr. Modi evoked in Mysuru clearly indicates that the support the leader attracts. It motivates the party workers and excites them to strive for the party’s success.”

He also added that the PM’s roadshows and visits will also improve voting percentage, with people turning up in big numbers to vote.

Mr. Bommai took strong objection to the comments passed against Mr. Modi by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and also by his son and MLA Priyank Kharge. “I think the people will respond to those remarks in the polls,” he replied.