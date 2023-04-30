ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has no moral right to talk about corruption, says CM Bommai

April 30, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress should not speak about corruption as it was the Siddaramaiah government that weakened the Lokayukta, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Gadag on Sunday.

The Congress has no moral right to talk about corruption. After all, the credit of weakening the Lokayukta goes to Siddaramaiah, as he was in favour of corruption, Mr. Bommai said.

He was speaking to journalists.

He said that there was no specific case of corruption against the BJP government. He said that the Congress had closed 60 corruption cases that have now been revived and handed over to the Lokayukta by the BJP government.

“There were cases against Siddaramaiah too but the Anti Corruption Bureau had filed B reports, without properly investigating them,” he said.

He sought an investigation into the incident of alleged stone-throwing on G. Parameshwar, Congress leader. Election Commission officers are observing all such developments, he said.

