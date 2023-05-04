ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has neither the right nor courage to ban Bajrang Dal, says Devendra Fadnavis

May 04, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Bajrang Dal is a pro-Hindutva, nationalist organisation. The Congress has neither the right nor the guts to ban it, Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, said in Belagavi on Thursday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Tilak Chowk in the old city, he said that the Congress’ audacity to equate Bajrang Dal with some anti-national organisations and announce that it will be banned if it came to power, will lead to its defeat.

“I challenge the Congress to ban the Bajrang Dal if its leaders have the guts or capacity to do it,” he said.

He listed the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people of Karnataka are among the beneficiaries of these Centrally-sponsored schemes.

He faced protests from Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists in Tilak Chowk. They showed black flags and raised slogans against him. They said that Maharashtra leaders were welcome in Belagavi only to campaign for MES candidates and not other parties.

Police dispersed the protesters.

“If Maharashtra leaders come here to campaign for the Congress or the BJP, it will hurt the sentiments of the Marathi-speakers in Belagavi. We will oppose it every time it happens,” Shubham Shelke, MES youth wing leader, told journalists.

