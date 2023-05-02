May 02, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to Congress describing the BJP government in Karnataka as a 40% commission government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to rubbish the opposition party’s guarantees and also project the Congress as more corrupt. He alleged that the Congress designed its guarantees – monthly ₹2,000 to every woman head of the family, monthly 200 units of electricity to every household free of cost, monthly 10 kg free rice to every family and monthly unemployment compensation of ₹3,000 to degree holders and ₹1,500 to diploma holders for two years and free travel for women in government buses – to grab 85% commission.

“Congress has announced so many guarantees in Karnataka. The party which has lost the trust of countrymen and which itself is in a crisis of existence can only tell you lies… Congress is talking of guarantees, and speaking volumes about farmers, poor and backward communities. But its intention would be something different. The focus of Congress in these guarantees is on grabbing 85% money of these programmes. We have to protect Karnataka from the Congress people who have a tendency of grabbing 85% commission,” Mr. Modi said at a public meeting in Hospete, Vijayanagara district on May 2.

The event was a part of Mr. Modi’s scheduled programmes organised for the BJP election campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Pointing to the Congress’ assurances in the past, Mr. Modi added that the party’s track record is not fulfilling the [assured] guarantees but looting the poor.

“Congress had guaranteed eradication of poverty. However, poverty did not diminish in Congress rule, but Congress leaders definitely became millionaires. Right from loan waivers to guaranteeing electricity connectivity to every household, Congress told lies one after other. They are adopting the same old formula in Karnataka this time,” he said.

Criticising Congress for not being proud of the country’s legacy, Mr. Modi alleged that major tourist destinations like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi had to suffer because of Congress apathy towards the development of tourism in the State.

“Hampi is a place, which not just India but the whole world is proud of. But Congress never felt proud of India’s rich heritage and legacy. As a result, places like Hampi had to suffer. It is our BJP government that printed the beautiful image of the [stone] chariot of Hampi on the new ₹50 currency notes. It is the BJP government at the Centre that is conserving Hampi’s historical legacy under the Swadeshi Darshan programme. I am happy that the BJP government in Karnataka has taken efforts to bring Hampi, Badami, Aihole, Pattadakallu and Vijayapura in the tourism circuit. It will benefit Karnataka, its tourism, and create new job opportunities for the youth,” Mr. Modi said.

When former PM made 85% commission statement, Congress was in power from panchayat to Parliament

In his next public meeting at Sindhanur in Raichur district, Mr Modi elaborated on his 85% commission allegation against Congress by referring to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that only 15 paise out of 1 rupee released by government for development would reach the intended beneficiary.

“Previous Prime Minister from Congress himself had admitted that, out of 1 rupee sent from Delhi, 85 paise would be eaten by middlemen, and only 15 paise would reach the actual beneficiary. At that time, the Congress was in power from panchayat to Parliament… Who was looting 85 paise? After eating this much money, the development of the village and the poor is impossible. It is because of this reason that more than half of the country’s population was deprived of basic needs till 2014,” Mr. Modi said.

He referred to Congress as a ‘85% commission government’ throughout his speech.