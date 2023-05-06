ADVERTISEMENT

Congress files complaint against Modi for linking party to terrorism

May 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the police against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly saying the “Congress has shielded terrorism for its vote bank” at a public rally in Ballari on Friday.

In the complaint to the High Grounds police in Bengaluru, Congress leaders such as Dinesh Gundu Rao, Ramalinga Reddy, and Pawan Khera sought action against Mr. Modi for committing serious offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

During his speech in Ballari seeking votes for the BJP ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Modi said, “Look at the unfortunate situation in the country where the Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism that destroys societies. Not just this, the Congress is also taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those who are linked to this trend of terrorism,” the party leaders alleged in their complaint.

“Mr. Modi made completely unprecedented and malicious allegations, far worse than any ever made by a sitting Prime Minister in the history of India,” they alleged.

Mr. Modi has not only tried to mislead the voters by making false and unverified allegations against the Congress but also accused the party, which led India’s struggle for freedom, of supporting terrorists and terrorism, the leaders said in the complaint.

