Congress fields fathers instead of sons in Mysuru

April 05, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Much before the Congress announced its first list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly recently, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa had preferred Congress tickets for their sons viz Yathindra and Sunil Bose respectively from their strongholds of Varuna and T. Narsipura Assembly constituencies.

Though both the veteran leaders from Mysuru were keen to contest the elections from different constituencies, it was their sons, who had submitted applications to contest Varuna and T. Narsipur.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah was eying Kolar, Mr. Mahadevappa was hoping to enter the poll fray from Nanjangud.

However, when the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) announced its first list on March 25, it had chosen to field Mr. Siddaramaiah from Varuna and Mr. Mahadevappa from T. Narsipur.

Though the Congress’ “one family one ticket” rule adopted at the Udaipur convention last year does not apply to Mr. Yathindra and Mr. Bose as both of them qualify for a ticket on meeting the condition of serving the party for more than five years, the denial of party tickets to them has been attributed to political exigencies.

While the Congress High Command preferred the “safer” Varuna seat for Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Mahadevappa was picked for T. Narsipur in view of the popular demand for fielding Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan, the son of late Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president R. Dhruvanarayan, who died recently, from Nanjangud Assembly segment.

While it was the case of the fathers contesting the polls instead of the sons from Varuna and T. Narsipur, it was the other way round in Nanjangud, where it was Mr. Dhruvanarayan, who had sought the party ticket.

After Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s sudden death last month, his supporters demanded that the party field his son Darshan. In deference to the demand, Mr. Mahadevappa withdraw from the race for the party ticket to contest Nanjangud Assembly segment.

After the Congress named him in the first list, Darshan Dhruvanarayan began his election campaign in the right earnest earlier this week after paying a visit to his father’s samadhi in his native village in Heggavadi in Chamarajanagar.

Meanwhile, Yathindra, who is incumbent MLA for Varuna, has taken up the responsibility of leading the election campaign of his father Siddaramaiah in view of the latter’s preoccupation with the campaign in the rest of Karnataka.

Similiarly, Mr. Bose is also campaigning for his father in T. Narsipur assembly segment.