Congress fields Allamprabhu Patil in Kalaburagi South

April 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Congress last week ended a year-long speculation by not only ticket aspirants but also voters in Kalaburagi South Constituency by announcing the name of Member of Legislative Council Allamprabhu Patil as its candidate in the constituency for the 2023 Assembly elections.

In the 2008 elections, the Congress pitted the former president of HKE Society Basavaraj Bhimalli against Chandrasekhar Patil Revoor, who won with a margin of 14,290 defeating Mr. Bhimalli.

In 2010, byelections to this Assembly segment were necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA [Mr. Revoor]. After the saffron party denied ticket to Mr. Revoor’s family in the byelections, the late leader’s wife Aruna C. Patil contested on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket and won securing 39,430 votes defeating BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi. Congress candidate Ajay Singh was pushed to the third place.

Even in the 2013 elections, Dattatreya Patil Revoor made his debut on BJP ticket and emerged victorious in a three-cornered contest by securing 36,850 votes, defeating Janata Dal(S) candidate Mr. Namoshi with a margin of 9,970 votes. Congress candidate Kailash V. Patil (son of the former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil) secured 22,074 votes and was pushed to the third place.

In 2018, [MLC] Allamprabhu Patil contested from this seat and gave a tough fight to the two-time MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor. Allamprabhu Patil secured 59,357 votes and Mr. Dattatreya Patil Revoor won the seat having secured 64,788 votes.

By announcing its candidate’s name [Allamprabhu Patil] in the second list, it seems that the Congress has decided to break a 15-year-old trend of fielding new face from this constituency.

Besides Allamprabhu Patil, the aspirants who left no stone unturned for getting ticket were Neelkant Rao Mulge, Sharankumar Modi and Santosh Bilgundi.

In Kalaburagi Rural Constituency (Reserve), the aspirants were waiting with their fingers crossed. Now, curiosity has doubled as the party has adopted delaying tactics to announce its candidate for Kalaburagi Rural Assembly segment.

There is tough competition for party ticket between the former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi and Vijaykumar G Ramakrishna (son of the former Medical Education Minister G. Ramakrishna).

However, Mr. Belamagi has joined the Congress after the party senior leaders assured him of party ticket from this reserved constituency.

In Afzalpur Assembly constituency, there were speculations that the party may give ticket to Arun Kumar Patil, son of [MLA] M.Y. Patil, but the party high command has repeated the candidature again by announcing ticket to Mr. M.Y. Patil himself.

Mr. Allamprabhu Patil, speaking to The Hindu, thanked the party for reposing faith in him and asserted that he has been a loyal Congress worker for the past two decades.