Congress demands expulsion of Yatnal over remarks on Sonia

April 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra said here on Saturday that the BJP should expel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura for calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a ‘visha kanya’ (venomous woman).

In a statement issued here he said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even an iota of decency or dignity he should immediately expel Mr. Yatnal. Otherwise, it will be proved that the debased, ugly, and deranged remark being made by Mr. Yatnal is at the instance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”

“We also demand that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister tender an unconditional public apology to Ms. Gandhi as also to the Congress leadership,” he said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP in Karnataka and its leaders “have lost their mental and political balance,” he said.

The statement said that the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister have made a profession of abusing the Nehru, Gandhi family. PM Modi himself has in the past, called Ms. Gandhi as ‘Congress ki Vidhwa’ and even used filthy language like a calling her ‘Jersey Cow’, he said.