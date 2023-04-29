HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demands expulsion of Yatnal over remarks on Sonia

April 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Charan Singh Sapra

Charan Singh Sapra | Photo Credit: File Photo

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra said here on Saturday that the BJP should expel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura for calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a ‘visha kanya’ (venomous woman).

In a statement issued here he said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even an iota of decency or dignity he should immediately expel Mr. Yatnal. Otherwise, it will be proved that the debased, ugly, and deranged remark being made by Mr. Yatnal is at the instance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”

“We also demand that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister tender an unconditional public apology to Ms. Gandhi as also to the Congress leadership,” he said in the statement.

The BJP in Karnataka and its leaders “have lost their mental and political balance,” he said.

The statement said that the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister have made a profession of abusing the Nehru, Gandhi family. PM Modi himself has in the past, called Ms. Gandhi as ‘Congress ki Vidhwa’ and even used filthy language like a calling her ‘Jersey Cow’, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Mangalore / Indian National Congress / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.