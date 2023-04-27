ADVERTISEMENT

Congress charge that I was removed from CM post by my leadership is false and baseless: Yediyurappa

April 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Saying that he resigned from the post of his own volition, the former Chief Minister appeals to party workers to defeat those who defected recently

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has said that his decision to quit as Chief Minister was based on the overall well-being of the party.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“I resigned from the post of Chief Minister of my own volition. I was not removed by the BJP leadership,” the former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He told journalists before a meeting of party workers that allegations being made by some Congress leaders that the BJP high command had removed him from the post are false and baseless.

“Who said that the BJP high command removed me from the Chief Minister’s post? I resigned on my own. My decision was based on the overall well-being of the party and to become a model for others by withdrawing from electoral politics after a certain age,” he said.

Later, he addressed a campaign meeting in Belagavi North constituency.

He asked party workers to campaign in unison, for the party candidate Ravi Patil. He asked them not to waste time discussing about the party’s strategy about choosing or dropping candidates. He said that Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake is working actively in Dr. Patil’s election campaign, despite not being re-nominated from Belagavi North.

He also praised the loyalty of workers Murughendragouda Patil and Dhananjay Pawar, who are working for the party, though their claims for party ticket have not been honoured.

Mr. Yediyurappa asked party workers to defeat all those who defected recently. “Leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi have stabbed the BJP in the back. They should be defeated to send a message to those who are not loyal to the party,” he said.

He said that he will tour extensively in the constituencies of these two leaders to campaign against them.

Savadi responds

Meanwhile, responding to this, Mr. Savadi said that a leader who had quit the BJP to form the KJP should not talk about others who quit the BJP to join other parties.

“I do not understand why is Mr. Yediyurappa talking about me? If my act of leaving the party to join another amounts to betrayal and backstabbing, what did his act of forming a new party after quitting the BJP amount to? What if someone spoke in similar terms about him when he started his own party, the KJP?. Anyway, he is a great leader while I am a small man compared to him. I will not comment further,” he told journalists in Athani on Thursday.

