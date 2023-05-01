ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cannot prevent BJP’s growth, says Gopal Krishna Agarwal

May 01, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Abusing PM Modi has become an agenda of the Congress. Some of its leader even humiliate India abroad. Notwithstanding the mudslinging by the Congress, the BJP will expand its based in the country, says BJP national spokesperson

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, speaking during a press conference at BJP media centre in Mangaluru on Monday, May 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said here on Monday, May 1, that the Congress cannot prevent the growth of the BJP by any means.

Addressing press persons, he said that abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an agenda of the Congress. Some of its leader even humiliate India abroad. Notwithstanding the mudslinging by the Congress, the BJP will expand its based in the country, he said.

Stressing on the benefits of having double-engine government, he said that it helped in reaching out to people the welfare schemes of the government. A case in point, he said, the penetration of Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Karnataka was at 94% while in the neighbouring Kerala, it was at 56%. The penetration of Jal Jeevan Mission providing tapped water connection to rural households in Karnataka stood at 67% while in Kerala it was at 47% and in West Bengal it was at 32%. In Gujarat, it has achieved a 100% success, he said.

Mr. Agarwal said that the penetration of Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh was at 99%.

