Karnataka elections: Congress candidate B. Nagendra files nomination papers for Ballari Rural

April 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

B. Nagendra, three-time MLA, filed nomination papers as a Congress candidate for Ballari on Wednesday. He will take on BJP candidate and Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, who has relocated from Molakalmur in Chitradurga district to the Ballari Rural segment.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Nagendra offered puja to Kanaka Durgamma in the city and marched in a rally of party workers and his supporters to the Elu Makkala Tayi temple. He then went to the Assistant Commissioner’s office and filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer Hemanth Kumar.

Speaking to media representatives later, Mr. Nagendra exuded confidence in winning his seat and the Congress coming to power in the State.

“I am confident of my victory. The Congress will sweep to power in Ballari district by winning all five segments. There is a pro-Congress wave in the State and people will defeat the BJP and bring the Congress into power,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Nasir Hussein, former parliamentarian V.S. Ugrappa, Congress leader and party candidate for Ballari city segment Na.Ra. Bharath Reddy and others were present.