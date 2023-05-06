ADVERTISEMENT

Congress calls Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

May 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

“PM’s roadshow will block the entire city,” Jairam Ramesh says.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Congress called him a "master of distortion" and alleged that he will only inflame prejudice and bigotry in his rally.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the PM's roadshow will block the entire city and create chaos and uncertainty for students writing exams. It shows how desperate the PM is, he said.

“The Master Of Distortion and Incitement (‘Abuse’ No. 92??) is arriving in Bengaluru today.”

"We already know what he'll say to inflame prejudice and bigotry," he said on Twitter.

Mr. Ramesh said that the prime minister will stay absolutely silent on the real issues of Karnataka, which according to the Congress leader were "40% commission sarkar, intolerable price rise, rising unemployment, and a forever under-construction and dug-up Bengaluru." "This time the despair is so high that his #40km40percent roadshow over 2 days is locking up an entire city, creating chaos & uncertainty for students writing crucial exams, and felling a number of trees … ," Mr. Ramesh said.

"Have you ever seen a PM this desperate," he asked.

Mr. Modi began his 26 km roadshow in the city on Saturday morning, campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three and half hours, according to party sources.

Mr. Modi's roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, crossing about a dozen Assembly segments, they said.

