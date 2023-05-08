May 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling BJP ended its public campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 8 with its Lingayat strongman B. S. Yediyurappa insisting that the opposition Congress has failed in its attempt to ‘politically instigate’ the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

“The Congress did not remember the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community when it was in power. Now, when it is not in power, and when the elections are fast approaching, the Congress is appeasing them. The Congress is trying to instigate the Veerashaiva-Lingayats. But this community has strongly stood by us,” Mr. Yediyurappa told mediapersons in Bengaluru on May 8.

“Those who tried to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community have now started talking in favour of the community. The Verashaiva-Lingayat community has nurtured uṣ, and has remained with us. I had the opportunity to become chief minister due to the blessings of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, OBCs, Dalits and all classes,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

He claimed that around 70 seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community had met him to make it clear that they would not support the Congress in its efforts to divide the community.

Claiming that the SC/ST population would completely stand with the BJP this time in the wake of various measures taken by the party, including increasing reservation, he said the party would also take up a legal fight to protect the reservation for Lingayats and Vokkaligas. He expressed confidence that the party would win 130 to 135 seats, and form the government on its own.

‘Modi beyond caste and geographical boundaries’

Describing Mr. Modi as ‘a leader who has gone beyond caste and geographical boundaries’, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Modi is working as per the principles of 12 th century social reformer Basavanna.

Seeking to play down the Congress campaign, Mr. Yediyurappa said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not comparable to BJP stalwarts like Mr. Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. The Congress had not been able to win more than 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh even after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had campaigned extensively.

