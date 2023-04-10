Congress begins consultation for final 58 seats

April 10, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress, which is battling dissidence after the release of its second list, started final consultation on Monday for the remaining 58 seats even as fears of further threats of rebellion and desertions is not ruled out after the announcement of third list.

Amid intense lobbying from candidates and leaders backing them, party sources said that a final decision may not be possible for all the remaining seats, and that those that get approved could be part of the third list.

Beyond third list

“With leaders from other parties expected in the final moment, decisions on some seats may not be made yet,” sources said, indicating that there could be a fourth list. Before the announcement of second list, party had identified 18 seats where they could expect rebellions, and candidates are yet to be announced from among those seats, sources said

ADVERTISEMENT

In many constituencies while Congress is yet to get a strong candidate, the party is also expected to wait for the BJP list. “We can expect rebels from the BJP camp and the time will also help us work out caste equations before announcing the list,” sources said. Among the many where party is struggling to arrive at consensus are Krishnaraja, Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru, Shiggaon, Honnali, Shikaripur, Maddur, Arkalgud and Pulikeshinagar. Curiosity is also high about the candidate for Kolar Assembly constituency where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is speculated to contest along with Varuna where he has been named already.

On Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal huddled together in a meeting chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to finalise the list of candidates. Party sources said that though there are only two names in most constituencies, the competition is intense between the aspirants. “The exercise has to balance social justice and aspirations of regional leaders.” KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said that the third list could be released any time soon after Monday’s meeting, and that candidates have been finalised for most of the seats.

Caste equation

Meanwhile, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat lobby within the Congress is believed to be disappointed with seat distribution in some constituencies in Central, Malnad and Mumbai Karnataka region. Sources said that in many of the constituencies where Lingayats are in good number, Kuruba candidates are also posing a stiff competition.

The party has already named Kuruba candidates in Kadur, Harihara, Hosadurga and Byadagi where Lingayats believe their numbers are high, and the candidates from two communities are vying with each other Honnali, Shikaripur, Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere and Shivamogga where tickets are yet to be announced.