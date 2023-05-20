  1. Gruha Jyothi — 200 units free electricity per month to every household
  2. Gruha Lakshmi — ₹2,000 every month to every women head of a family
  3. Anna Bhagya — to distribute 10kg of rice every month to every member of BPL family
  4. Yuva Nidhi — 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates, ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month for two years (in the 18-25 age-group)
  5. Shakti — Free travel for women in ordinary public transport buses across Karnataka