May 20, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of the newly-formed government in Karnataka on May 20, a decision was taken to implement the 5 guarantees promised to voters in the poll manifesto of the Congress party.

The estimated cost for implementation of the five schemes would be ₹50,000 crore per annum, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting of his nine Cabinet colleagues.

Congress had guaranteed 5 schemes

Gruha Jyothi — 200 units free electricity per month to every household Gruha Lakshmi — ₹2,000 every month to every women head of a family Anna Bhagya — to distribute 10kg of rice every month to every member of BPL family Yuva Nidhi — 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates, ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month for two years (in the 18-25 age-group) Shakti — Free travel for women in ordinary public transport buses across Karnataka

Mr. Siddaramaiah said details of implementation of these schemes would be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for implementation of these schemes.

3-day Legislative Assembly session from May 22

The Cabinet also decided to hold a 3-day session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from May 22 for swearing-in of the newly-elected legislators as members of the Assembly.

Nine-time MLA R.V. Deshpande will be the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. He would administer the oath of office to newly-elected MLAs.

After all the MLAs have taken the oath of office, they will elect the new Speaker of the Assembly.