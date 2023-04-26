ADVERTISEMENT

Congress and JD(S) commit to implement farmers’ manifesto

April 26, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, that led the farmers’ agitation in 2020-21 in Delhi, unveiled a farmers’ manifesto for the Assembly Elections, in the city on Wednesday. While the Congress and the JD(S) committed to implementing the manifesto, the BJP did not participate and the farmers’ organisations resolved to defeat the BJP in the elections.

All three parties were invited for the event, but the ruling BJP skipped the event. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and MLC Thippeswamy on behalf of the JD(S) attended the event and signed an undertaking on behalf of their parties committing themselves to implement the 15-point manifesto.

The manifesto includes demands for repealing three “anti-farmer” laws - The Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020, which effectively deregulated wholesale markets for foodgrains in the state, Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2020, which removed restrictions on transactions of agricultural land and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which bans cattle slaughter with stringent norms. This apart from a commitment to not privatise energy sector and ensure scientific price for agricultural produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar signed an undertaking to implement the 15-point manifesto in full. Though Mr. Thippeswamy also committed to the same, he was questioned on his party’s role in the Assembly and Council in passing some of these legislations. “Though he had no answer as to why the JD(S) supported these legislations, he also said his party would repeal all these laws,” a communique from Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

The event concluded with a unanimous resolution to defeat the BJP, for bringing in “anti-farmer” legislations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US