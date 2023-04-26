Congress and JD(S) commit to implement farmers’ manifesto

April 26, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, that led the farmers’ agitation in 2020-21 in Delhi, unveiled a farmers’ manifesto for the Assembly Elections, in the city on Wednesday. While the Congress and the JD(S) committed to implementing the manifesto, the BJP did not participate and the farmers’ organisations resolved to defeat the BJP in the elections.

All three parties were invited for the event, but the ruling BJP skipped the event. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and MLC Thippeswamy on behalf of the JD(S) attended the event and signed an undertaking on behalf of their parties committing themselves to implement the 15-point manifesto.

The manifesto includes demands for repealing three “anti-farmer” laws - The Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020, which effectively deregulated wholesale markets for foodgrains in the state, Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2020, which removed restrictions on transactions of agricultural land and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which bans cattle slaughter with stringent norms. This apart from a commitment to not privatise energy sector and ensure scientific price for agricultural produce.

Mr. Shivakumar signed an undertaking to implement the 15-point manifesto in full. Though Mr. Thippeswamy also committed to the same, he was questioned on his party’s role in the Assembly and Council in passing some of these legislations. “Though he had no answer as to why the JD(S) supported these legislations, he also said his party would repeal all these laws,” a communique from Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

The event concluded with a unanimous resolution to defeat the BJP, for bringing in “anti-farmer” legislations.

