Congress alleges plot to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and his family by BJP Chittapur candidate Manikantha Rathod

May 06, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Manikantha Rathod is allegedly named in over 30 criminal cases reported in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Bidar districts

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting at Aland in Kalburagi district on May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pawan Khera alleged that, fearing defeat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, BJP and its leadership are hatching a plot to kill AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family through Manikantha Rathod, BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district.

“This is clear from the audio recording of BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency Manikantha Rathod, who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” Mr Surjewala alleged in Bengaluru on May 6.

Mr. Rathod is allegedly named in over 30 criminal cases reported in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Bidar districts, involving serious crimes such as attempt to murder, illegal transportation of Anna Bhagya rice, narcotics smuggling, illegal possession of firearms, and criminal intimidation.

Mr Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is the Congress candidate in Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district.

“There is a designed hatred towards Mr Mallikarjun Kharge on the part of Central and State BJP leadership. The BJP is unable to digest the fact that having been born in a Dalit family to a factory labourer, Mr Kharge has risen from the post of block Congress president to president of the Indian National Congress,” Mr Surjewala said.

“BJP leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. Mr Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Police and the Election Commission would play mute on this sinister conspiracy,” Mr Surjewala alleged.

The Congress leaders urged immediate action against Mr Rathod and said the voters would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the ensuing State elections on May 10.

“The frustration and desperation on the part of the BJP and its leadership has now reached dangerous proportions. Instead of presenting a vision of development for Karnataka, they (BJP) coin one ugly polarising issue a day to somehow save their skins from answering for the 40% corruption. Even these abusive and divisive tactics of the BJP are sinking without a trace,” Mr Surjewala said.

