Congress all set to name Siddaramaiah as next Karnataka CM; DKS to be his Deputy

The formal announcement is likely to be made at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Bengaluru at 7 pm today, May 18, 2023.

May 18, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate outside his residence, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate outside his residence, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ending days of uncertainty and speculation, the Congress is all set to name Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. 

Karnataka Congress chief, D.K.Shivakumar, who was insistent on getting the top job, will be the Deputy Chief Minister. 

Their swearing in will take place on May 20. 

With both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar insisting on the top job, government formation was deadlocked and reportedly took the intervention of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve it.

Also read: Tussle between DKS and Siddaramaiah crosses party lines and takes caste colour within BJP ranks

The formal announcement is likely to be made at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Bengaluru at 7pm. 

Through the day, there were back to backmeetings between Mr Shivakumar and senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

The final breakthrough was achieved well past midnight at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. 

“D. K. Shivakumar has made a scarifies for the sake of the party and the Gandhi family,”a source close to Mr. Shivakumar told  The Hindu.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / democracy / government / political development / state politics

