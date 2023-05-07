Congress accuses EC of ‘proactive zeal towards Opposition’ in reply to notice on ad; asks why PM, HM are not questioned

May 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the Election Commission sought evidence from Karnataka Congress over its “corruption rate card” advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, the party on Sunday hit back accusing the EC of taking action in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and subjecting it to “unfair and unequal treatment.”

In the preliminary response to EC, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi alleged that there was an “uneven playing field” and no action had been taken against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, even when there were documented representations made.

“This treatment of the EC is not only in violation of the fundamental guarantees, but also violates the concept of equality before law and the conduct of free and fair elections,” said the Congress.

‘First time in history’

Mr. Singhvi said that the Congress advertisements did not speak about the personal life of any candidate or any individual, and that the “40% commission” allegations had been in public domain for long. The 15-page response also said that it might be the first time in the Election Commission’s history that a national party is summoned to provide evidence in support of political advertisement. The Congress has rejected the claim of having violated any law.

Stating that the 24-hour deadline to respond to the notice with evidence was “unreasonable,” the party said that to ask the Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to withdraw from the campaign to respond to the notice with only 24 hours left for campaigning was not appropriate.

Accusing EC of having “proactive zeal towards the Opposition,” the Congress said that despite “numerous detailed, documented and numbered representation” provided about the “brazen, shocking... and repeated violation of every single electoral guideline by Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other BJP leaders,” no show-cause notice has been issued for these deliberate violations.

The Congress said that Mr. Modi’s speeches had false remarks against the Indian National Congress. Providing examples to “show skewed approach of EC,” the Congress’ response provided 11 specific instances of “egregious violations” by BJP leaders, including Mr. Modi. The response provided specific instances where political advertisements were given against the Congress and also about “false achievements” of the BJP, and demanded that the BJP be questioned on matters that fall under the same legal category.

EC advisory

Meanwhile, the Election Commission, in an advisory to the media, has stated that no political advertisements should be published on poll day and the day before without pre-certification. The advisory came after national parties complained about the alleged unverified claims and counter-claims, a note issued on Sunday said. Instances of advertisements that are offensive and misleading have been brought to the notice of the EC, it said, adding that such advertisement in the last stage of election will vitiate the election process.