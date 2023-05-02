HamberMenu
Cong. promises investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore over five years to complete irrigation projects

May 02, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Along with its five poll guarantees of Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuvanidhi, Shakthi, and Gruha Jyothi to be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting, the Congress has announced investments of ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next five years to complete pending irrigation projects in the State and another ₹1.5 lakh crore to modernise agriculture.

On pension scheme

In region specific and sector-specific promises, the manifesto released on Tuesday said ₹50,000 for development of infrastructure in villages will be earmarked. It said it would sympathetically consider the demands of government employees who joined service after 2006 to implement Old Pension Scheme. It said that transport workers would be treated on a par with government workers.

The salaries of anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers would be enhanced to ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, and police personnel on night duty will get an additional allowance of ₹5,000 per month along with a month’s salary extra every year, the manifesto said.

Tendering process

A transparent tendering system in major departments such a public works. Panchayat Raj, irrigation, urban development, and power would be brought in to curb corrupt practises, the manifesto said, promising to have specific timelines for conducting elections to all local bodies.

The MSP will be based on Agriculture Price Commission recommendation, it said, adding that under Ksheera Kranti scheme a target will be set to produce 1.5 crore litres of milk daily in Karnataka. It also promised to enhance financial incentive to the farmer from ₹5 to ₹7 per litre. Under Matsya Kranthi scheme, ₹12,000 crore would be invested to improve income in blue economy. The Congress has also promised to complete the Yettinahole irrigation project within two years of coming to power.

With increasing number of people now dependent on gig work, the Congress has promised setting up of Gig Workers Welfare Board, besides separate boards for auto drivers and taxi drivers. While it has promised hawking zones in all districts, it has also promised minimum wages for garment workers.

Top News Today

