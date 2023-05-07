Complete ban on Bajrang Dal is not a good idea: Ramya

May 07, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

“I do not think a complete ban on Bajrang Dal is a good idea,’‘ actor Ramya said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

“The Congress manifesto only says that any organisation that engages in subversive activities and disrupts law and order and acts in contravention of the spirit of the Constitution shall be outlawed. It, however, does not mean a blanket ban on Bajrang Dal. It may not be possible to do that too,’‘ she said. To a query, she said that she did no think that banning the Bajrang Dal was a good idea.

She was speaking to journalists during a campaign rally for M.B. Patil, Congress candidate from Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district.

Mr. Patil is among those who follow the path of Sri Basaveshwara. He believes in Kayaka and Dasoha. His contribution as the irrigation Minister to the State and especially the drought-prone areas of northern Karnataka is significant, she said.

I have heard the legend that Sri Siddeshwar Swami had asked him for a handful of water. But Mr. Patil responded by making huge streams flow in dry areas. This has led to a permanent qualitative change in the lives of the people. The whole State will be benefited if such leaders are elected, she said.

She took out roadshows in Jalageri, Tikota, Nidoni, and Babaleshwar. She also held street corner meetings in some towns and villages. She recalled that Mr. Patil had visited Mandya to console her after her father’s death. “He also helped me win the Lok Sabha election. Bringing the Congress to power will lead to implementation of pro-people schemes and policies,” she said.

Basanagouda M. Patil, youth Congress leader, said that the Assembly polls were between Dharma and Adharma. “The people have to decide if their children go to good schools and college and get good jobs or whether they should be loitering around the streets after being misled by the BJP. Your vote in this election will reflect your decision,” he said.

Leaders like Asha M. Patil, V.S. Patil, Renuka Sunilgouda Patil and others were present.