Complaint against Minister Prabhu Chavan and his Officer on Special Duty

April 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deepak Patil Chandoori of Aurad taluk has lodged a complaint saying that Aurad MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan is violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

Mr. Chandoori, in his complaint to Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, said that Mr. Chavan’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Deepak Biradar is circulating the Minister’s tour programme to media persons and also, on the social media platform, though the model code of conduct is in force.

Mr. Chandoori has demanded that Dr. Biradar be suspended for violating the election code and also sought action against Mr. Chavan.

