’Community leaders’ on an overdrive seeking change in Krishnaraja 

April 01, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru urban is witness to a slew of behind-the-scene activities by the ‘’community leaders’’ trying to influence the allotment of the coveted ‘B’ form by the BJP and the Congress.

The assembly segment is reckoned to be dominated by Brahmins and Lingayats and S.A. Ramdas of the BJP is trying to seek a re-election having won from the constituency in the 2018 elections. His predecessor was M.K. Somashekar from the Congress who won in 2013.

Mr. Ramdas has been elected from the constituency four times – in 1994, 1999, 2008 and 2018 – and was also a Minister once but there is an undercurrent of disenchantment against him for his perceived aloofness.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’There is a perception that he does not listen to the grievances aired by the community members or takes them into confidence in conceiving development works’’, according to a BJP functionary.

A testimony to this was the press conference recently by a few members of the District Brahmins Association led by D.T. Prakash, K.Raghuram, Nataraj Jois and others who sought a change and wanted the BJP to drop Mr. Ramdas and instead field a new candidate. They said that they would not work for his victory in future given his ’arrogance’’’ and failure to work for the community.

But Mr. Ramdas dismissed their opposition and remarked that a handful of people do not constitute the entire community and claimed that he works for the betterment of the public.

Even within the BJP there are party leaders who loathe his style of functioning and the resentment is mutual as Mr. Ramdas is seldom seen in either the party office nor does he attend any of their programmes.

There are talks of former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev trying to enter the fray and he has the backing of a section of the BJP leaders as well.

The scenario is similar in Congress which is yet to announce its candidature from Krishnaraja. While former MLA M.K. Somashekar is bargaining hard to get the ‘B’ form, the Lingayat community has sought more representation to them or the Veerashaivas in south Karnataka region.

Recently, members of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha led by Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA, and former KPCC president Allum Veerabhadrappa met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and placed their demand for higher representation for Lingayats in south Karnataka.

This was followed by the leaders of the Veerashaiva community from Mysuru echoing the same demand on the grounds that Lingayats or Veerashaivas constituted a huge chunk of voters in Krishnaraja which puts a question mark on Mr. Somashekar being fielded as the Congress candidate.

With the poll schedule announced, time is fast ticking for the aspirants whose proximity to party leaders besides the winnability factor will determine their fate.