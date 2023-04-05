Coastal districts record 0.69 % NOTA votes in last Assembly elections

April 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

MANGALURU The three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada together registered 0.69% of NOTA (None of the Above) votes cast in the 2018 Assembly elections.

NOTA is an option provided to voters for not giving preference to any of the candidates in the fray.

Uttara Kannada registered the highest 0.97% NOTA votes, followed by 0.68% in Udupi, and 0.51 % in Dakshina Kannada.

The Supreme Court of India on September 27, 2013, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide a button in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to enable voters to cast “none of the above” vote in elections. The directive came in the judgment of People’s Union for Civil Liberties v. Union of India case.

Ahead of the last Assembly elections, the green activists in Dakshina Kannada had launched a week-long NOTA campaign to encourage the voters to exercise the option to register their protest against the abuse of the Western Ghats.

The activists under the banners of Sahyadri Sanchaya and the National Environment Care Federation (NECF) had highlighted the damages done to the eco-sensitive Western Ghats from the Yettinahole or the Netravathi diversion project (while the government called it an Integrated Drinking Water Project), forest encroachment for building resorts and roads, hunting, increasing hydel power projects and the like.

Drawing the attention of the people through a small loudspeaker, while beating the “chende” and the “jaagate”, the activists had hit the streets in the evenings in Mangaluru, Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru City North, and Bantwal Assembly constituencies.

Convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya Dinesh Holla said that the activists took up a NOTA campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the district, which resulted in 7,500 such votes.

Convener of NECF Shashidhar Shetty told The Hindu that the activists have no plans of launching NOTA campaign for the May 10 election.

