April 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a road show from Shivaji Garden to Sri Basaveshwara Circle in Goaves in Belagavi on Tuesday.

BJP candidates Ravi Patil from Belagavi North, Abhay Patil from Belagavi South, Nagesh Manolkar and others will be present.