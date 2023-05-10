ADVERTISEMENT

CM Bommai exudes confidence of clear majority

May 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives to cast his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following mixed outcomes of various exit polls Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has exuded confidence that BJP would come to power again with full majority.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Wednesday evening, Mr. Bommai said: “As per our complete ground report we will get a clear majority.”

As the outcomes of exit polls were not similar, it is better to wait till May 13, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that exit polls would not be 100% accurate and there would be variance of 5 to 10%. “There is lot of variation in outcomes of various exit polls. But our complete ground report says we will get majority,” he said.

To a query, the CM said that there would not be any resort politics as BJP would get clear majority and there was no question of JD(S) becoming kingmaker. “Let us wait till May 13 for true results,” he said.

