HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Bommai exudes confidence of clear majority

May 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives to cast his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives to cast his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following mixed outcomes of various exit polls Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has exuded confidence that BJP would come to power again with full majority.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Wednesday evening, Mr. Bommai said: “As per our complete ground report we will get a clear majority.”

As the outcomes of exit polls were not similar, it is better to wait till May 13, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that exit polls would not be 100% accurate and there would be variance of 5 to 10%. “There is lot of variation in outcomes of various exit polls. But our complete ground report says we will get majority,” he said.

To a query, the CM said that there would not be any resort politics as BJP would get clear majority and there was no question of JD(S) becoming kingmaker. “Let us wait till May 13 for true results,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / voting / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.